Australian Exporters Eye Competitive Edge in China Amid U.S. Tariffs

Australian exporters express optimism about their business prospects in China, as U.S. tariffs may enhance their competitive position. Reserve Bank of Australia's Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser believes China's strong economic position and trade policy shifts could benefit Australian firms, especially in the steel and iron ore sectors.

  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian exporters are showing optimism about their future in the Chinese market, a sentiment bolstered by the recent U.S. tariffs. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser highlighted this positive outlook in a recent speech in Sydney, following his visit to China.

During his April trip, Hauser encountered a robust confidence among Chinese organizations and Australian businesses, despite the recent imposition of steep U.S. tariffs. This confidence suggests that China is well-prepared to navigate the trade war, maintaining stable economic growth.

Hauser noted the enthusiasm of Australian firms, particularly in the steel and iron ore sectors, regarding their competitive advantages in China. The RBA perceives these global trade developments as disinflationary for Australia, prompting considerations for further interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

