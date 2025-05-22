Left Menu

Britain's Migration Shift: A 2024 Overview

Long-term net migration to Britain decreased to 431,000 in 2024, a significant decline from the previous year. This shift is attributed to fewer non-EU nationals arriving for work and study, alongside increased emigration, particularly of those originally entering on study visas as pandemic restrictions eased.

Long-term net migration to the United Kingdom saw a significant downturn in 2024, falling to 431,000, nearly halving compared to the previous year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Thursday.

The decline is attributed mainly to a reduction in immigration from non-EU nationals, particularly those arriving on work and study-related visas, the ONS clarified in their statement. This decrease has been complemented by an upswing in emigration over the 12-month period leading to December 2024.

Notably, the increase in emigration includes those who initially entered the UK on study visas. Their departure coincided with the relaxation of pandemic travel restrictions, marking a significant migratory shift during this period.

