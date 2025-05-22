Buoyancy in Indian Economy: The Impact of Modi's Welfare Measures
The BJP highlights positive developments in the Indian economy, citing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Over nine crore beneficiaries have consistently used LPG connections, negating opposition claims. The initiative reduced carbon footprints and pulmonary diseases among women, and Moody's reported India's economy is stable against global trade disruptions.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday spotlighted a series of positive developments to illustrate confidence in the Indian economy, underlining the benefits of the Modi government's welfare measures.
Tuhin Sinha, a national spokesperson, noted the milestones of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a scheme providing LPG connections to impoverished households, marking its ninth anniversary with over 10.33 crore connections. Nearly nine crore users remain engaged with the program, refuting opposition criticism regarding refill issues.
Sinha highlighted the scheme's role in expanding the LPG distribution network, primarily in rural sectors, and its environmental impact through reduced carbon footprints. Additionally, a Moody's report underscored India's robust economic position despite global tariffs, as domestic growth strategies bolster resilience.
