Revamped Rail Renaissance: Chhattisgarh on the Fast Track
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five redeveloped railway stations in Chhattisgarh under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at modernizing 1,337 stations nationwide. The initiative promises world-class facilities and incorporates local art and culture into station designs. Chhattisgarh has received significant investment for further rail projects.
In a significant boost to Indian rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated five redeveloped railway stations in Chhattisgarh as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This is a segment of a broader national program that aims to modernize 1,337 stations across the country.
The virtual inauguration took place during a ceremony in Bikaner, Rajasthan, connecting officials, including Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka from Urkura railway station in Raipur and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai from Ambikapur railway station. The enhancements aim to provide world-class amenities to passengers while embracing local culture.
Currently, projects valued at over Rs 35,000 crore are underway in Chhattisgarh, indicating robust central government investment in the state's railway infrastructure. These modernized facilities not only serve transportation needs but also highlight regional art and cultural elements, redefining the perception of Indian Railways in the economic landscape.
