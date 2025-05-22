Left Menu

Revamped Rail Renaissance: Chhattisgarh on the Fast Track

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five redeveloped railway stations in Chhattisgarh under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at modernizing 1,337 stations nationwide. The initiative promises world-class facilities and incorporates local art and culture into station designs. Chhattisgarh has received significant investment for further rail projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:58 IST
Revamped Rail Renaissance: Chhattisgarh on the Fast Track
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to Indian rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated five redeveloped railway stations in Chhattisgarh as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This is a segment of a broader national program that aims to modernize 1,337 stations across the country.

The virtual inauguration took place during a ceremony in Bikaner, Rajasthan, connecting officials, including Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka from Urkura railway station in Raipur and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai from Ambikapur railway station. The enhancements aim to provide world-class amenities to passengers while embracing local culture.

Currently, projects valued at over Rs 35,000 crore are underway in Chhattisgarh, indicating robust central government investment in the state's railway infrastructure. These modernized facilities not only serve transportation needs but also highlight regional art and cultural elements, redefining the perception of Indian Railways in the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025