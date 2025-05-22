Rising Bond Yields Amid Global Economic Concerns
German long-term bond yields reached a two-month peak due to concerns over U.S. fiscal challenges amid a tepid Treasury auction. Euro zone yields climbed modestly, influenced by sluggish demand for U.S. Treasury bonds and mood shifts from credit ratings changes. Meanwhile, both U.S. and euro zone economic data highlight potential slowdowns.
German long-term bond yields soared to a two-month high on Thursday, fueled by escalating investor concern over the weakening fiscal outlook in the United States. This anxiety intensified following lackluster demand for a U.S. Treasury auction the previous day.
Analysts suggest that the unease is partly driven by President Donald Trump's tax bill, which progressed towards a House vote, potentially influencing U.S. borrowing costs. According to Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier, the current budget proposal is unappealing to foreign investors requiring a premium for financing, possibly resulting in a subdued dollar or elevated yields.
Despite the global pressure, Chaar does not foresee an immediate U.S. funding crisis. The bond market response was further compounded by tepid interest in a $16 billion U.S. Treasury bond sale, along with recent downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.
