Indian Stock Markets Tumble Amid Global Volatility and Trade Tensions

Indian stock indices fell significantly on Thursday, influenced by weak fiscal sentiment from the US. While almost all sectoral indices dipped, Nifty India Defence saw growth. Market volatility persists due to global economic uncertainties and India-US trade negotiation hurdles, affecting investors’ outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Indian stock markets witnessed substantial slumps, as indices mirrored the declines of US markets amid dismal fiscal sentiments. The Sensex recorded a dip, closing at 80,951.99 points, marking a decrease of 644.64 points or 0.79 percent. Simultaneously, the Nifty ended at 24,609.70 points, falling by 203.75 points or 0.82 percent.

With the sole exception of Nifty Media, all sectoral indices reported declines. Notably, sectors such as Nifty Auto, FMCG, IT, Pharma, consumer durables, and oil and gas faced substantial drops. Contrarily, Nifty India Defence showed resilience, jumping by 2.1 percent. Gold, a crucial financial indicator, traded at USD 3,295 per ounce, falling by USD 16 or 0.48 percent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, expressed concerns over persistent market volatility fueled by uncertainties surrounding U.S.-India trade talks. He remarked, "Despite improvements in India's PMI, the global market conditions are leading Indian equities into a consolidation phase. The downgrade in the U.S. credit outlook by a major rating agency also catalyzed selloffs across Asian markets."

Earlier, following a streak of three consecutive session losses, Indian indices surged on Wednesday, spurred by recovery buying at lower levels. As markets brace for further developments, key focuses include the forthcoming India-US trade deal negotiations and GDP data for Q4 expected on May 30 from the National Statistics Office, offering a more comprehensive outlook.

The Indian economy showcased robust growth during 2024, with real-term increases of 6.7 percent, 5.6 percent, and 6.2 percent during the respective quarters of April-June, July-September, and October-December. The NSO's second advance estimates forecast a 6.5 percent growth for 2024-25, underscoring a cautiously optimistic trajectory ahead amidst global economic dynamics. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

