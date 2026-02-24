Farmers Unite: Nationwide Protests Against India-US Trade Deal
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced nationwide protests against the India-US trade deal, planning a 'worker-farmer Parliament' in New Delhi on March 9. Demands include halting the trade agreement, farm loan waivers, and MSP guarantees. SKM will hold Mahapanchayats and state-level meetings to mobilize support.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) unveiled plans on Tuesday for a nationwide protest against the proposed India-US trade agreement, alongside other significant policy concerns. A 'worker-farmer Parliament' at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, will commence on March 9 as Budget Session resumes.
Over 150 representatives from nine states convened at a Kurukshetra meeting. Further demonstrations, or Mahapanchayats, will occur across India starting March 10 in Barnala, Punjab, to highlight risks from the trade pact and policies criticized as corporate-friendly.
SKM's demands include rejecting the trade agreement, repealing specific bills and labor codes, and providing legally guaranteed MSP. They plan village meetings and approaching state leaders to pressure for changes in central and fiscal policies.
