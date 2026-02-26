Congress Stands Firm Against India-US Trade Deal
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee held a meeting to oppose the India-US trade deal, labeling it as anti-farmer. Chaired by JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, the meeting included calls for a mass campaign against the deal and condemnation of recent arrest of Youth Congress president.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) convened a significant meeting to strategize against the India-US interim trade deal, denouncing it as detrimental to farmers and fruit growers. The initiative, led by JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, saw active participation from senior Congress figures and other political stalwarts.
Critics warn that the deal, deemed 'anti-farmer' by insiders, could devastate agriculture and allied sectors in the region. Accusations flew against the central government, with leaders alleging compromises of national interests and undue foreign influence.
Amidst plans for a robust campaign, there was also an outcry against the arrest of Indian Youth Congress president, described as symptomatic of 'authoritarianism' in governance. The call for mass mobilization aims to safeguard farmer interests severely threatened by this deal.
