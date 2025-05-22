Adani Ports to Raise Rs 6,000 Crore via Debentures
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has announced plans to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures. The funds aim to finance new capital projects and refinance existing debt. The debentures will be issued on a private placement basis in multiple tranches.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has unveiled a significant financial initiative to bolster its operations. The company's board has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.
The regulatory filing disclosed that the board met on May 22, 2025, granting in-principle approval for these debentures aimed at funding capital expenditures and refinancing existing debt. The debentures are slated for private placement and will be secured, rated, listed, redeemable, and non-convertible.
As India's leading port developer, APSEZ operates 15 strategically positioned ports and terminals across the country. This step reflects the company's ongoing strategy to sustain its pivotal role within the globally diversified Adani Group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
