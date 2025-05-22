Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Laborer Crushed in Highway Accident

A 40-year-old laborer, Vimal Kumar Pal, was killed by an unidentified vehicle while working on highway maintenance near Gurukulam School in Alinagar. The incident took place around 3 pm, and local police are conducting further investigations as the driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday where a laborer was fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle during highway maintenance. The incident happened at approximately 3 pm near Gurukulam School in Alinagar.

Vimal Kumar Pal, a resident of Tarapur village, was performing road scraping work when the vehicle breached the barricades, crushing him instantly. Despite immediate response by local authorities, Vimal succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Efforts are underway by local police, led by official Girish Chandra Rai, to trace the vehicle involved. Legal actions are in progress as the community reels from the sudden loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

