Shiv Sena (UBT) Secures Worker Transition Amid Celebrity Airport Services Controversy

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, facilitated the transition of workers from the Turkish firm Celebi's subsidiary to Indo-Thai Airport Services after Celebi's security clearance was revoked due to national security concerns. This move underscores Shiv Sena's commitment to labor rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:45 IST

In a recent development, the Shiv Sena (UBT), under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, has successfully ensured the workforce of Celebi Nas Airport Services India was transitioned to Indo-Thai Airport Services. This move follows the revocation of Celebi's security clearance by India's aviation regulator on national security grounds.

During an address to the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, Thackeray asserted that the party prioritizes the rights of the labor class and will continue to safeguard their interests. The decision to transition workers was necessitated by the backlash over Turkey's support for Pakistan and the subsequent termination of contracts with the Turkish subsidiary.

Celebi faced contract terminations across Indian airports after the Central government's move, further complicating ties with the Turkish entity. Three legal petitions have been filed by Celebi Nas Airport Services challenging the revocation of their security clearance.

