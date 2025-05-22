Left Menu

IndiGo Flight Braves Hailstorm as Lahore ATC Denies Airspace Access

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence due to a sudden hailstorm. The pilot's plea to Lahore ATC for airspace access was declined, leading the plane to endure the storm on its original path. The DGCA is investigating the incident.

Updated: 22-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An IndiGo flight traveling from Delhi to Srinagar faced a challenging situation when it encountered a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday. The pilot sought permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control to briefly navigate through Pakistan's airspace to escape the turbulence, but the request was denied, sources disclosed on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident involving flight 6E 2142, which carried over 220 passengers, including members of the Trinamool Congress. Despite the turbulence, the flight landed safely in Srinagar, with no reported injuries, according to the airline.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, access to airspaces remains restricted. IndiGo said the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections in Srinagar. Passengers, including a five-member Trinamool Congress delegation, expressed relief and gratitude to the pilot for safely navigating through the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

