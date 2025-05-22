Left Menu

Tragedy on Highway 19: Postmen Killed in SUV Accident

Two postmen lost their lives when a speeding SUV hit them on National Highway 19. Three Russian tourists in the SUV were injured. The SUV overturned after hitting the postmen, leading to an emergency response. The incident underscores the dangers of reckless driving on highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on National Highway 19, two postmen were killed when a speeding SUV collided with them, according to police reports. The SUV carrying three Russian tourists veered off course near Bijauli village, injuring the occupants.

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bakewar police station as the SUV traveled towards Vrindavan. Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh Rathi confirmed the victims were conversing roadside when the Scorpio SUV struck them.

The deceased, Atul Kumar Shakya, 24, and Sangam Gautam, 22, died instantly. Meanwhile, the Russian tourists, including the driver, were treated for injuries and discharged from a local health center. Authorities have sent the postmen's bodies for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

