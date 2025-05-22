Tragedy on Highway 19: Postmen Killed in SUV Accident

In a tragic incident on National Highway 19, two postmen were killed when a speeding SUV collided with them, according to police reports. The SUV carrying three Russian tourists veered off course near Bijauli village, injuring the occupants.

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bakewar police station as the SUV traveled towards Vrindavan. Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh Rathi confirmed the victims were conversing roadside when the Scorpio SUV struck them.

The deceased, Atul Kumar Shakya, 24, and Sangam Gautam, 22, died instantly. Meanwhile, the Russian tourists, including the driver, were treated for injuries and discharged from a local health center. Authorities have sent the postmen's bodies for post-mortem.

