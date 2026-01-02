Inferno Strikes Remote Village in Jammu and Kashmir

A massive fire, originating from an LPG cylinder explosion, tore through a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials announced on Friday.

The blaze, which began in Thachna village late Thursday, swiftly engulfed nearby homes as emergency response teams, including district administration and fire services, intervened.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma coordinated efforts, ensuring the fire was subdued and no lives were lost. Authorities are providing relief materials while political leaders urge comprehensive aid for affected families enduring harsh winter conditions.

