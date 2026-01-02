Inferno Strikes Remote Village in Jammu and Kashmir
A devastating fire caused by an LPG cylinder blast ravaged a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, destroying five houses and injuring two individuals. Authorities and local residents worked together to contain the flames, with relief efforts underway for affected families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 08:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A massive fire, originating from an LPG cylinder explosion, tore through a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials announced on Friday.
The blaze, which began in Thachna village late Thursday, swiftly engulfed nearby homes as emergency response teams, including district administration and fire services, intervened.
Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma coordinated efforts, ensuring the fire was subdued and no lives were lost. Authorities are providing relief materials while political leaders urge comprehensive aid for affected families enduring harsh winter conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes Union Government Over LPG Price Hike
Karnataka CM Slams Union Government Over LPG Price Hike
Fuel Prices Reshuffled: ATF Drops, LPG Soars
Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Emergency Response and Accountability
Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Rocks Kundalahalli PG Accommodation