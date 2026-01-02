Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Remote Village in Jammu and Kashmir

A devastating fire caused by an LPG cylinder blast ravaged a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, destroying five houses and injuring two individuals. Authorities and local residents worked together to contain the flames, with relief efforts underway for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A massive fire, originating from an LPG cylinder explosion, tore through a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials announced on Friday.

The blaze, which began in Thachna village late Thursday, swiftly engulfed nearby homes as emergency response teams, including district administration and fire services, intervened.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma coordinated efforts, ensuring the fire was subdued and no lives were lost. Authorities are providing relief materials while political leaders urge comprehensive aid for affected families enduring harsh winter conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

