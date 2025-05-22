Canon Expands Innovation Summit to Morocco, Unveils Imaging Advancements

Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA.com), a trailblazer in imaging and printing technologies, successfully hosted the Moroccan edition of its renowned “Innovation Summit” on 21–22 May 2025. Building on the success of its earlier launch in Egypt, the Summit was held at The View, Bouznika, and reaffirmed Canon’s long-term vision to solidify its leadership in Morocco’s rapidly evolving imaging and printing sectors.

Strengthening Partnerships and Showcasing Innovation

The two-day Innovation Summit delivered a powerful blend of immersive experiences, product showcases, and collaborative networking. Day one was reserved for Canon’s trusted business partners, enabling in-depth discussions on current trends, customer needs, and business opportunities, while providing a preview of the latest imaging solutions. On the second day, Canon opened its doors to end-users and members of the press, including a media briefing to reinforce Canon’s ongoing commitment to the Moroccan market as a strategic hub in North Africa.

Canon’s presence in Morocco has grown significantly as the country embraces a digital-first approach. With increasing urbanization and industrialization, there is a rising demand for high-speed, high-quality printing, particularly in sectors like publishing, packaging, textiles, architecture, advertising, and interior décor. Automation and cost-efficiency have become critical factors for businesses, making digital print technologies more attractive than ever. Canon’s Innovation Summit responded directly to these needs by offering end-to-end solutions, designed to improve productivity and tailor to specific industry challenges.

A Six-Zone Experience: From High-Volume Print to Home Decor

The Innovation Summit was structured into six distinct experiential zones, each designed to represent a different segment of Canon’s imaging ecosystem and the industries it serves.

Business-to-Business (B2B) Zones

Commercial Print Zone This space featured Canon’s flagship production printers—the imagePRESS V1000 and V1350—designed for print service providers, publishing houses, and marketing firms. The machines highlighted Canon’s ability to handle high-quality, short-run jobs with exceptional speed, precision, and versatility. Whether producing corporate brochures, booklets, or promotional materials, the machines were tailored to meet demanding business needs. Corporate & Central Print Room Zone Focusing on high-volume document workflows, this area showcased the Canon imagePRESS V900 and VarioPRINT 140. These scalable solutions are purpose-built for in-house production units and enterprise printing, offering exceptional reliability and security. The zone demonstrated how Canon’s centralized systems can optimize office printing with automated processes and professional-grade output. CAD & Retail Zone Aimed at architects, engineers, and retailers, the zone introduced the imagePROGRAF TM-350. With precision CAD and GIS output capabilities, the printer facilitates detailed technical drawings, signage, and point-of-sale displays. Live demonstrations showed how Canon’s solutions enhance project execution speed, reduce waste, and deliver visually impactful results. Interior Décor Zone This creative segment captivated attendees with Canon’s Colorado and Arizona series printers. These machines enable custom indoor and outdoor décor solutions, from personalized wallpaper to artistic prints. Visitors could even order personalized décor printed live on-site and have it delivered to their homes, exemplifying Canon’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Zones

Photobooth Zone Attendees got hands-on experience with Canon’s image creation-to-print workflow. Using the EOS R system for image capture and the imagePROGRAF PRO series for photo printing, Canon demonstrated how professionals and enthusiasts can achieve high-resolution, gallery-quality prints. This zone captured the full journey from inspiration to tangible output. Workspace Zone Designed to reflect the diversity of modern workspaces—from SMBs and large corporations to government agencies—the zone displayed the i-SENSYS series, imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800, and DX 8900 series. These printers prioritize security, speed, and remote access, enabling businesses to manage documents efficiently, whether in-office or hybrid environments.

Visionary Leadership and Industry Recognition

Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Central and North Africa, emphasized the broader mission of the event:

“At Canon, our mission is to empower partners and customers with advanced solutions that enhance efficiency and enable tailored applications across industries. The Innovation Summit in Morocco reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence, elevating service excellence, and delivering value-centric solutions.”

His sentiments were echoed by Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, who added:

“Whether businesses or individuals, we aim to provide every customer with the means to capture, create, and connect. This event isn’t just about technology—it’s about empowering innovation and driving growth.”

Awards and Celebrations: Honoring Excellence

A key highlight of the event was the award ceremony recognizing Canon’s long-standing partners and customers. Awards were presented in three major categories:

Long-Service Customers

High Print Volume Customers

Outstanding Canon Partners

These accolades honored dedication, innovation, and collaborative excellence, underscoring Canon’s belief in building sustainable partnerships that fuel mutual growth.

Driving the Future of Imaging in Morocco

Canon’s Innovation Summit in Morocco was more than a product exhibition—it was a strategic initiative that blended education, engagement, and empowerment. Through this Summit, Canon reasserted its status as a market leader, its customer-centric approach, and its readiness to support Morocco’s digital and creative transformation.

As Morocco continues to evolve into a tech-savvy and print-conscious economy, Canon is positioning itself not just as a technology provider, but as a long-term partner in progress—one print at a time.