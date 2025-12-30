Left Menu

NCC Cadets Unite for Republic Day Celebrations in 2026

The NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 hosts 2,406 cadets, including 898 girls, from across India and 25 foreign countries for an enriching experience. The camp at Delhi Cantonment features competitions and cultural exchanges, fostering patriotism and leadership among cadets. Lt Gen Virendra Vats urged cadets to embody the spirit of 'nation first'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:17 IST
NCC Cadets Unite for Republic Day Celebrations in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 commenced at Delhi Cantonment as 2,406 cadets, with 898 being girls, gather for an eventful month at the Cariappa Parade Ground. The initiative sees participation from 28 states, 8 Union Territories, and representatives from 25 foreign nations through the Youth Exchange Programme.

The camp, marked as the largest yet, started with a 'Sarv Dharm Pooja'. Cadets will engage in diverse competitions and activities, including the esteemed Republic Day Parade. Lt Gen Virendra Vats, NCC Director General, highlighted the significance of character, integrity, service, and teamwork in his welcoming address.

The defense ministry emphasized on the camp's role in promoting the NCC's motto of 'Unity and Discipline'. It aims to deepen the cadets' patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities, offering both training and cultural exchange opportunities in a diverse environment.

TRENDING

1
Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

 Thailand
2
Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at T...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

 United Arab Emirates
4
Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025