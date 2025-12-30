NCC Cadets Unite for Republic Day Celebrations in 2026
The NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 hosts 2,406 cadets, including 898 girls, from across India and 25 foreign countries for an enriching experience. The camp at Delhi Cantonment features competitions and cultural exchanges, fostering patriotism and leadership among cadets. Lt Gen Virendra Vats urged cadets to embody the spirit of 'nation first'.
- Country:
- India
The NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 commenced at Delhi Cantonment as 2,406 cadets, with 898 being girls, gather for an eventful month at the Cariappa Parade Ground. The initiative sees participation from 28 states, 8 Union Territories, and representatives from 25 foreign nations through the Youth Exchange Programme.
The camp, marked as the largest yet, started with a 'Sarv Dharm Pooja'. Cadets will engage in diverse competitions and activities, including the esteemed Republic Day Parade. Lt Gen Virendra Vats, NCC Director General, highlighted the significance of character, integrity, service, and teamwork in his welcoming address.
The defense ministry emphasized on the camp's role in promoting the NCC's motto of 'Unity and Discipline'. It aims to deepen the cadets' patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities, offering both training and cultural exchange opportunities in a diverse environment.
