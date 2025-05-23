Delhi Increases Dearness Relief for Retired Employees

In a move benefiting thousands of retired employees, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood has announced a two per cent increase in Dearness Relief (DR) for 18,737 individuals formerly associated with the Delhi Vidyut Board. The revised DR rate now stands at 55 per cent, up from 53 per cent, with the change taking effect from January 1 this year.

An official statement highlighted that this financial adjustment is aimed at providing essential monetary support to pensioners, helping them better manage their daily living expenses. The minister emphasized the government's commitment to improving the economic welfare of its retired workforce.

In alignment with the directives of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi administration maintains a strong focus on enhancing the livelihoods of both serving and retired employees, ensuring their well-being through strategic measures such as this DR hike.

(With inputs from agencies.)