Dollar Dips Amid Fiscal Fears and Rising Treasury Yields

The U.S. dollar is set for a weekly drop amidst fiscal health worries in the United States, following Moody's debt rating downgrade. Rising treasury yields and concerns over President Trump's tax bill are influencing international currency markets, with the euro, yen, and other currencies gaining ground.

Updated: 23-05-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 07:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar displayed a weaker performance on Friday, potentially marking its first weekly decline against both the euro and the yen in five weeks, as investor concerns about the country's fiscal health escalate.

This week, attention has shifted to the U.S.'s substantial $36 trillion debt and President Donald Trump's tax bill, which risks adding trillions more. The bill narrowly passed the House of Representatives and awaits debate in the Senate.

The dollar index is poised for a 1.1% drop even amidst a treasury selloff. Long-term U.S. bond yields are climbing, yet the dollar remains unsupported due to investor apprehensions about fiscal recklessness and rising interest expenses.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

