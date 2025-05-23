Dollar Dips Amid Fiscal Fears and Rising Treasury Yields

The U.S. dollar displayed a weaker performance on Friday, potentially marking its first weekly decline against both the euro and the yen in five weeks, as investor concerns about the country's fiscal health escalate.

This week, attention has shifted to the U.S.'s substantial $36 trillion debt and President Donald Trump's tax bill, which risks adding trillions more. The bill narrowly passed the House of Representatives and awaits debate in the Senate.

The dollar index is poised for a 1.1% drop even amidst a treasury selloff. Long-term U.S. bond yields are climbing, yet the dollar remains unsupported due to investor apprehensions about fiscal recklessness and rising interest expenses.

