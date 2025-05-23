Left Menu

Market Jitters: Bonds, Tariffs, and Global Fiscal Health

Global markets experienced volatility amid concerns over major economies' fiscal health. Lackluster bond auctions in Japan and the US highlighted low demand for long terms. The focus on stretched finances affected the dollar and led to safe-haven flows into gold. US debt concerns continue to loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:03 IST
Amidst a turbulent week, global markets have set their sights on the fragile fiscal conditions of major economies. Investors have dictated market dynamics, fuelled by trepidation over the state of government finances.

Disinterest in long-term bonds at Japan and U.S. auctions this week accentuated investor concerns. While U.S. Treasuries rebounded slightly, crucial psychological yield markers remain unbreached, indicating latent market anxiety.

The pressures on the dollar intensified, turning investor interest towards safe-havens like gold. The recent downgrade of U.S. debt by Moody's and potential tax reforms are also stressing investors. As economic data pieces, like Germany's GDP and the UK retail stats, unfold, market participants remain on edge.

