Gautam Adani Pledges Additional Rs 50,000 Crore Investment in Northeast India

Gautam Adani announced an additional Rs 50,000 crore investment in Northeast India's green energy, road construction, and digital infrastructure. Adani's initiative, focusing on local jobs and entrepreneurship, supports Prime Minister Modi's vision of regional growth, enhancing the area's economic and cultural potential over the next decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:09 IST
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, billionaire Gautam Adani announced a significant pledge to invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore in Northeast India's green energy, road construction, and digital infrastructure sectors.

The announcement was made during the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit, where Adani emphasized community engagement and local job creation as key components of this new investment.

This is in addition to the Adani Group's previous commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, further supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for regional development and showcasing the region's untapped economic and cultural potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

