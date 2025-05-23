Gautam Adani Pledges Additional Rs 50,000 Crore Investment in Northeast India

On Friday, billionaire Gautam Adani announced a significant pledge to invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore in Northeast India's green energy, road construction, and digital infrastructure sectors.

The announcement was made during the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit, where Adani emphasized community engagement and local job creation as key components of this new investment.

This is in addition to the Adani Group's previous commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, further supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for regional development and showcasing the region's untapped economic and cultural potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)