Sri Lanka and New Zealand Clash for Semifinal Spot in T20 World Cup

In a decisive T20 World Cup encounter, Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka opted to field after winning the toss against New Zealand. The match, held on Wednesday, is critical for both teams aiming to secure the last semifinal spot from Group 2.

Each team made strategic changes to their lineups in anticipation of the high-stakes game. Sri Lanka introduced Charith Asalanka, replacing Kamil Mishara, while New Zealand brought in Cole McConchie for James Neesham.

The fixture sees both teams poised for a must-win scenario in the hopes of advancing to the final four, making it a battle of nerves and skill on the cricketing field.