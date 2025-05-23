Ashok Leyland's Record-Breaking Profits Amid Robust Sales
Ashok Leyland Ltd reported a significant 33.44% increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, fueled by robust sales and record revenue. The company's board approved a 1:1 bonus share issue and distributed interim dividends. FY25 highlighted the highest-ever revenues and profits, showing strong business resilience.
Commercial vehicle giant Ashok Leyland Ltd announced a robust 33.44% rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totaling Rs 1,245.92 crore, buoyed by strong sales and record revenue figures.
The company had previously reported Rs 933.69 crore in the same period last year, demonstrating considerable growth, as highlighted in a recent regulatory filing. Revenue from operations soared to Rs 14,695.65 crore this quarter, compared to Rs 13,542.37 crore in the prior year.
Ashok Leyland's board also revealed plans for a 1:1 bonus share issuance, contingent on shareholder approval. The company declared interim dividends of Rs 6.25 per share. FY25 saw record-breaking revenues and profits with figures highlighting a triumphant business trajectory.
