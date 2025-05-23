China-Germany Call Highlights Trade Relations Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

In a critical call on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underscored the significance of Sino-German ties as global tension escalates due to U.S. tariffs. With both regions grappling with uncertainty, China and Europe remain key trading allies for the United States.

The volume of trade between China and Germany reached approximately 246 billion euros last year, highlighting the deep economic interdependence. Xi, addressing the evolving global landscape, advocated for a robust partnership with Germany to drive new developments in China-EU relations and support a stable global economy.

Chancellor Merz echoed Xi's sentiments, advocating for fair competition and mutual cooperation to tackle international challenges. While U.S. tariffs were not explicitly discussed, earlier calls from Berlin warned against jeopardizing collaboration with strategies aimed at reducing trade reliance on China.

(With inputs from agencies.)