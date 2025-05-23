China-Germany Call Highlights Trade Relations Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty
Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the significance of China-Germany relations amid global uncertainty due to U.S. tariffs. They discussed strategic partnership goals aimed at fostering stable economic growth and fair competition. Both leaders agreed on cooperation to address global challenges.
In a critical call on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underscored the significance of Sino-German ties as global tension escalates due to U.S. tariffs. With both regions grappling with uncertainty, China and Europe remain key trading allies for the United States.
The volume of trade between China and Germany reached approximately 246 billion euros last year, highlighting the deep economic interdependence. Xi, addressing the evolving global landscape, advocated for a robust partnership with Germany to drive new developments in China-EU relations and support a stable global economy.
Chancellor Merz echoed Xi's sentiments, advocating for fair competition and mutual cooperation to tackle international challenges. While U.S. tariffs were not explicitly discussed, earlier calls from Berlin warned against jeopardizing collaboration with strategies aimed at reducing trade reliance on China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Germany
- trade
- partnership
- tariffs
- economy
- cooperation
- global
- competition
- reliance
ALSO READ
Stable Markets Amidst Tensions: India's Resilient Economy
Toyota's Financial Strain Under U.S. Tariffs
AERA fixes varying User Development Fee (UDF) for economy and business class passengers at Mumbai airport.
Cambodia Launches EU-Backed Initiative to Protect Migrant Workers in Blue Economy
India's Agricultural Exports Surge: A Dual Boost to the Economy