Canada and India: Pioneering Pathways in Trade and Energy Cooperation

Canada positions itself as a steadfast partner in providing critical minerals and energy to India, especially amidst Prime Minister Mark Carney's India tour. With hopes of concluding a Free Trade Agreement, both nation aim to advance bilateral trade, bolstered by longstanding comprehensive economic cooperation dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:13 IST
Tushar Handeikar, Vice President and Global Head at Export Development Canada (EDC) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Canada has reaffirmed its position as a dependable partner in supplying critical minerals and energy resources to India, as both countries strive to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations, according to an official from Export Development Canada (EDC).

During Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's ongoing visit to India, Tushar Handeikar, Vice President and Global Head at EDC, voiced optimism about expanding trade ties. He emphasized the prospects of a Free Trade Agreement to facilitate smoother trade flows.

Prime Minister Carney's visit, spanning February 27 to March 2, 2026, marks his first stop in a three-nation Indo-Pacific tour. This follows renewed efforts in trade negotiations, aiming to finalize the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) targeting USD 50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

