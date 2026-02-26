Canada and India: Pioneering Pathways in Trade and Energy Cooperation

Canada has reaffirmed its position as a dependable partner in supplying critical minerals and energy resources to India, as both countries strive to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations, according to an official from Export Development Canada (EDC).

During Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's ongoing visit to India, Tushar Handeikar, Vice President and Global Head at EDC, voiced optimism about expanding trade ties. He emphasized the prospects of a Free Trade Agreement to facilitate smoother trade flows.

Prime Minister Carney's visit, spanning February 27 to March 2, 2026, marks his first stop in a three-nation Indo-Pacific tour. This follows renewed efforts in trade negotiations, aiming to finalize the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) targeting USD 50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)