Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Gears Up for Growth with Rs 1,000 Crore Capex Plan

Ashok Leyland, a part of the Hinduja Group, plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in capital expenditure for the financial year, focusing on product and technology development. The company aims to leverage its cash surplus to fuel future growth, expanding in the electric vehicle segment and light commercial vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:54 IST
Ashok Leyland Gears Up for Growth with Rs 1,000 Crore Capex Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has announced its intention to allocate Rs 1,000 crore towards capital expenditure for the current financial year, according to a senior official's statement on Friday.

The company, known for its robust financial foundation with Rs 4,242 crore in net cash, is committed to investing in product and technology advancements. Chief Financial Officer K M Balaji stated that the capital expenditure for the previous financial year was close to Rs 1,000 crore, and a similar amount is planned for the upcoming year, FY26.

Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal highlighted the company's transition from a net debt of Rs 89 crore to a net cash surplus of over Rs 4,000 crore, emphasizing plans to reinvest in growth areas, notably the electric vehicle division Switch Mobility, which has a strong order book of over 1,500 buses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025