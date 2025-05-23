Reviving Puducherry's Dairy Industry: A Fresh Scoop on Economic Hope

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has called on employees of cooperative and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to work sincerely, attributing their dedication as pivotal for transforming loss-making ventures into profitable enterprises.

His remarks came during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a Rs 34 crore ice cream manufacturing plant at Kurumbapet, under the Pondicherry Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (Ponlait). Rangasamy pointed out that many PSUs in the union territory had become defunct due to prolonged losses.

Assuring support, he praised Ponlait's milk supply to locals while expressing concerns over its financial woes. The new plant, established in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), aims to produce ice cream for NDDB, a move anticipated to aid Ponlait in overcoming its losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)