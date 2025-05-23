India Calls for Dismantling BRICS Export Controls to Boost Trade

India has made a strong appeal to BRICS nations to remove export controls within the group, as stated in an official release on Friday.

In a speech representing India at the 15th BRICS trade ministers' meeting held in Brazil, Economic Adviser Yashvir Singh from the Department of Commerce, highlighted the necessity of eliminating trade barriers that interrupt vital supply chains.

India leveraged the gathering to assert its opposition to intra-BRICS export restrictions, fostering camaraderie within the bloc, according to the commerce ministry.

Looking ahead to its presidency of BRICS in 2026, India praised Brazil's proactive efforts in resolving significant trade challenges.

Comprising diverse nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE—BRICS serves as an influential intergovernmental entity.

India also spotlighted its '30 for 30' initiative, aiming for 30 progressive enhancements in commemoration of the WTO's 30th anniversary in 2025.

The plea was expanded to include a call for developed countries to promote the transfer of Environmentally Sound Technologies (ESTs) with proper financing.

Additionally, India reiterated its dedication to global collaboration on Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, and cybersecurity under initiatives like the Global Partnership on AI and G20.

(With inputs from agencies.)