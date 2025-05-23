Left Menu

Gaza Aid Crisis: UN Rejects US-Backed Distribution Plan

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that the aid currently allowed into Gaza by Israel is insufficient, likening it to 'a teaspoon' when a 'flood of assistance' is needed. The UN refuses to participate in a new US-backed distribution plan, emphasizing adherence to international humanitarian principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:27 IST
Gaza Aid Crisis: UN Rejects US-Backed Distribution Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the current aid levels entering Gaza, stating that what has been approved by Israel is only 'a teaspoon' compared to the 'flood of assistance' required. While about 300 trucks have entered Gaza since an Israeli blockade was lifted, security issues have delayed transport within the region.

Despite lifting the blockade, Israel has introduced a new U.S.-backed distribution model managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The United Nations declined participation, citing the plan's lack of impartiality and independence. Israel maintains the blockade aimed to prevent Hamas from intercepting aid.

Guterres reiterated the UN's commitment to humanitarian laws, stating they will not join plans that compromise humanity, impartiality, independence, and neutrality. With 160,000 pallets ready for dispatch, the UN urges immediate action to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

