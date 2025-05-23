Trump's Tariff Tussle: The iPhone Manufacturing Dilemma

US President Donald Trump's initiative to impose tariffs on imported iPhones has stirred a debate about potential price hikes for American consumers. The crux of the matter lies in Apple's supply chain, which is predominantly based in Asia, making a relocation to the US both impractical and costly, according to industry experts.

Neil Shah from Counterpoint Research points out that moving Apple's manufacturing operations to the US would increase production costs by at least 10-20%. This increase aligns closely with the 25% tariff Trump proposes, rendering the strategy economically unsound for Apple's operations in the short to mid-term.

While Trump advocates for US-based iPhone production, analysts assert the move could significantly affect Apple's profits unless mitigated by price adjustments. Meanwhile, India emerges as a strong candidate for enhancing its role in Apple's manufacturing ecosystem, driven by lower costs, skilled labor, and supportive government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)