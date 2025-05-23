Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tussle: The iPhone Manufacturing Dilemma

Donald Trump's push to manufacture iPhones in the US raises concerns over increased costs due to tariffs and production expenses. Analysts highlight the complexities of relocating Apple's Asian-heavy supply chain. The controversial tariff policy could impact Apple's margins and global manufacturing dynamics, with India playing a potential key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:25 IST
US President Donald Trump's initiative to impose tariffs on imported iPhones has stirred a debate about potential price hikes for American consumers. The crux of the matter lies in Apple's supply chain, which is predominantly based in Asia, making a relocation to the US both impractical and costly, according to industry experts.

Neil Shah from Counterpoint Research points out that moving Apple's manufacturing operations to the US would increase production costs by at least 10-20%. This increase aligns closely with the 25% tariff Trump proposes, rendering the strategy economically unsound for Apple's operations in the short to mid-term.

While Trump advocates for US-based iPhone production, analysts assert the move could significantly affect Apple's profits unless mitigated by price adjustments. Meanwhile, India emerges as a strong candidate for enhancing its role in Apple's manufacturing ecosystem, driven by lower costs, skilled labor, and supportive government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

