Trump's Trade Tariffs Challenge Apple's Global Manufacturing Strategy

President Trump has criticized Apple's decision to build manufacturing facilities in India, threatening tariffs on Apple products sold in the US. Trump insists on production localization to enhance US manufacturing, even as Apple CEO Tim Cook highlights existing international manufacturing strategies, including Indian iPhone manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-05-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 08:30 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Apple products manufactured outside the United States, specifically targeting the tech giant's plans in India. This stern stance was made clear as Trump signed multiple executive orders aiming to boost US nuclear power.

The President's remarks underscore his desire for Apple's iPhones, among other products, to be produced domestically, a demand he had previously conveyed to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Trump stated, "If they're going to sell it in America, I want it to be built in the United States."

Meanwhile, experts like Tarun Pathak of Counterpoint Research suggest this is a familiar tactic from Trump, meant to push Apple towards building a supply chain in the US. However, challenges remain, as the costs and existing commitments by Apple to its Indian facilities complicate the feasibility of such a shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

