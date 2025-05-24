Left Menu

Indian Domestic Air Travel Soars: A Robust 10% Rise

Domestic air travel in India experienced a 10.2% increase in passenger traffic year-over-year in April 2025, reaching 145.5 lakh passengers, as reported by ICRA. Despite a month-on-month plateau, the industry anticipates continued growth with a stable outlook forecast for FY2026, amidst steady pricing and recovery in international travel.

In a significant development for the Indian aviation sector, domestic air travel witnessed a notable rise of 10.2% in April 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to a report by ratings agency ICRA. The month saw approximately 145.5 lakh domestic passengers, up from the 132.0 lakh recorded in April 2024.

Despite this year-over-year growth, the month-on-month figures remained flat, with seat capacity witnessing a slight 4.2% decline from March 2025. However, this hasn't deterred the sector's overall growth trajectory, which remains positive as ICRA reports a 7.6% annual rise to 1,653.8 lakh passengers for FY2024-25.

International travel also rebounded strongly, with a 14.1% increase in passengers carried by Indian airlines in FY25, surpassing pre-Covid levels by 49.4%. With stable cost expectations and moderate growth forecasts, ICRA maintains a 'stable' outlook for the industry, projecting 7-10% growth in domestic air traffic for FY26.

