Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Banda District

A road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district has claimed the lives of two individuals and injured four others. The incident occurred when a passenger tempo collided with a parked dumper truck along the Banda-Fatehpur highway, under the jurisdiction of the Tindwari police station.

Circle Officer Rajveer Singh reported that six occupants of the tempo were injured and immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, two of the passengers, identified as Kallu, aged 70, and Girija, aged 60, were pronounced dead on arrival by medical staff.

The authorities have seized both vehicles involved in the collision for further investigation. Meanwhile, the injured are currently receiving medical care at a government hospital, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)