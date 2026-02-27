India-Nepal Border Closure for Nepal Elections: A Temporary Halt

The India-Nepal border will be closed from midnight of March 2 to midnight of March 5 due to general elections in Nepal. Officials stated this on Friday, emphasizing the need for a fair and credible election process.

Sudhir Sharma, in-charge of the Integrated Check Post at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, confirmed the communication from Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs, which mandates the closure of all border outposts in Banke district adjoining India. The move aims to ensure an atmosphere conducive to fair elections, allowing only essential commodities to pass through during this period.

The 42nd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal is enforcing restricted movement at the border, with additional vigilance in place. Thorough checks and identity verification are being conducted for those crossing. Citizens are advised against crossing unless necessary, although special provisions exist for Nepali voters residing in India, seriously ill patients, and essential goods under security oversight.

