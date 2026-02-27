Left Menu

India-Nepal Border Closure for Nepal Elections: A Temporary Halt

The India-Nepal border will be closed from March 2 to 5 due to Nepal's general elections. Essential movements are exempted. Vigilance at border crossings is heightened, affecting Nepalese citizens in India for work. The closure ensures a credible election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:41 IST
India-Nepal Border Closure for Nepal Elections: A Temporary Halt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India-Nepal border will be closed from midnight of March 2 to midnight of March 5 due to general elections in Nepal. Officials stated this on Friday, emphasizing the need for a fair and credible election process.

Sudhir Sharma, in-charge of the Integrated Check Post at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, confirmed the communication from Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs, which mandates the closure of all border outposts in Banke district adjoining India. The move aims to ensure an atmosphere conducive to fair elections, allowing only essential commodities to pass through during this period.

The 42nd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal is enforcing restricted movement at the border, with additional vigilance in place. Thorough checks and identity verification are being conducted for those crossing. Citizens are advised against crossing unless necessary, although special provisions exist for Nepali voters residing in India, seriously ill patients, and essential goods under security oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Discharges: Timing and Elections

Political Discharges: Timing and Elections

 India
2
BJP's House-to-House Campaign Targets Mamata's Stronghold

BJP's House-to-House Campaign Targets Mamata's Stronghold

 India
3
Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

 Global
4
Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026