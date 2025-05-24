Election Commission Enhances Legal Synergy at National Conference

In a strategic move to fortify its legal framework, the Election Commission of India convened a national conference of legal counsels at the Indian International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar inaugurated the event, attended by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The conference brought together senior advocates from the Supreme Court of India and 28 High Courts, alongside 36 Chief Executive Officers from various States and Union Territories. Designed to foster a non-adversarial and collaborative atmosphere, the initiative aims to improve the Commission's legal strategies against the backdrop of emerging electoral challenges.

Through strategic discussions, the day-long conference sought to enhance the legal preparedness and coordination of the Commission's team. Key topics included election law, judicial proceedings, and potential legal reforms. The Election Commission also highlighted its IT initiative slated for 2025—an Integrated Dashboard, ECINET, conceived to streamline information access and bolster ICT initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)