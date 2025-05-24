Left Menu

Election Commission Enhances Legal Synergy at National Conference

The Election Commission of India hosted a significant national conference in New Delhi, aiming to strengthen its legal framework by engaging with top legal minds across the country. The initiative focused on improving legal preparedness, efficiency, and the integration of IT initiatives, marking a strategic advancement in electoral jurisprudence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:51 IST
Election Commission Enhances Legal Synergy at National Conference
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to fortify its legal framework, the Election Commission of India convened a national conference of legal counsels at the Indian International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar inaugurated the event, attended by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The conference brought together senior advocates from the Supreme Court of India and 28 High Courts, alongside 36 Chief Executive Officers from various States and Union Territories. Designed to foster a non-adversarial and collaborative atmosphere, the initiative aims to improve the Commission's legal strategies against the backdrop of emerging electoral challenges.

Through strategic discussions, the day-long conference sought to enhance the legal preparedness and coordination of the Commission's team. Key topics included election law, judicial proceedings, and potential legal reforms. The Election Commission also highlighted its IT initiative slated for 2025—an Integrated Dashboard, ECINET, conceived to streamline information access and bolster ICT initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025