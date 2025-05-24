Tanzania Unveils Foreign Policy Rooted in Pan-Africanism and Global Relevance

In a transformative leap forward, Tanzania has officially launched its revised National Foreign Policy, a strategic document designed to elevate the country’s influence in African and global diplomacy while responding to the emerging needs of the 21st century. The launch, held at the prestigious Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, marks a momentous reaffirmation of Tanzania’s leadership on the African continent.

Officiated by Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, the event brought together key dignitaries including Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, alongside diplomats, top government officials, business leaders, and civil society representatives.

Anchored in History, Propelled by Innovation

At the heart of the revised foreign policy lies the enduring vision of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Tanzania’s founding president and revered statesman. His legacy of non-alignment, Pan-African unity, and support for liberation movements continues to underpin the country’s global stance.

“This policy speaks on who we are as a nation—firm in our values, proactive in our diplomacy, and committed to constructive partnerships that advance peace, security, and shared prosperity,” President Samia declared at the launch.

Yet, while the updated policy pays homage to history, it is acutely tuned to present-day challenges and opportunities. The document reflects a strategic shift toward economic diplomacy, regional integration, climate action, digital transformation, and the safeguarding of national interests in an era defined by geopolitical competition and economic uncertainty.

Inclusive and Participatory Approach

A defining element of the policy’s revision was its inclusive and consultative development process. President Samia emphasized that Tanzanians from various sectors—academia, civil society, youth, the private sector, and the diaspora—played a critical role in shaping the document.

“It was high time we revised the policy to cope with global shifts in various spheres,” she said. Issues such as the intensifying global race for critical minerals, trade disruptions due to international conflicts, and new migration dynamics all demanded a recalibration of Tanzania’s diplomatic posture.

Strategic Diplomatic Pillars

Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo outlined the policy’s ten core pillars:

Economic Diplomacy – Prioritizing trade, investment, and technology partnerships. Peace, Security, and Stability – Strengthening Tanzania’s peacebuilding role across Africa. International Treaties – Enhancing treaty ratification and compliance. Global Participation – Increasing Tanzania’s influence in organizations like the AU, SADC, EAC, and UN. Kiswahili Promotion – Elevating Kiswahili as a tool for regional and continental unity. International Resource Mobilization – Securing external financing for development priorities. Blue Economy Development – Tapping maritime resources for inclusive growth. Diaspora Engagement – Creating Special Status provisions for Tanzanians abroad. Human Rights and Good Governance – Advancing democratic values and transparency. Climate Leadership – Leading environmental protection and green innovation.

Economic Empowerment and Diaspora Involvement

A particularly groundbreaking feature is the formal recognition of the Tanzanian diaspora as key agents of national development. The policy proposes legislative reforms to allow non-citizen Tanzanians to own land, register businesses, and directly invest in the country. This effort is expected to unlock billions in remittances and foreign direct investment.

President Mwinyi welcomed the provisions as beneficial for both Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania, urging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation to expand diplomatic outreach across regions, especially in opening more consulates in Zanzibar.

Strengthening Diplomatic Capacity

In a bid to implement the revised policy effectively, President Samia called for the engagement of retired diplomats in training and mentoring current officials. This knowledge transfer initiative will ensure that Tanzania’s envoys are better equipped to represent national interests with competence and strategic foresight.

Track Record of Regional Engagement

President Samia’s administration has already laid substantial groundwork in regional diplomacy. Since assuming office in 2021, she has prioritized outreach missions to Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique, Egypt, and Ghana. These visits produced cooperative agreements in trade, infrastructure, energy, and climate resilience.

Highlights of her diplomatic tenure include:

April 2021 : Signing the $10 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) deal with Uganda.

May 2021 : Strengthening trade relations with Kenya.

June 2021 : Supporting anti-insurgency efforts in Mozambique at the SADC Summit.

November 2021 : Receiving the Babacar Ndiaye Trophy for infrastructure vision in Ghana.

2022–2024 : Championing green energy initiatives, including an $18 billion renewable energy plan at COP27 in Egypt.

2023–2025: Sustained engagement through AU summits, BRICS conferences, and strategic visits to Morocco, Malawi, South Africa, and beyond.

Rising Global Influence

Tanzania’s global profile continues to ascend. A notable milestone came in May 2025 with the election of Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi as Regional Director of the WHO African Region, an outcome largely attributed to Tanzania’s assertive diplomacy. His nomination follows the unfortunate passing of Dr. Faustine Ndugulile in 2024.

Additionally, Tanzania’s invitation to the Lobito Corridor Development Project—a G7 initiative on cross-border infrastructure—highlighted the country’s growing strategic relevance, even in projects where it is not a formal member.

In February 2024, President Samia unveiled a statue of Julius Nyerere at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa—a symbolic tribute that reaffirmed Tanzania’s enduring contribution to African unity.

As Chair of the SADC Organ, President Samia presided over the 2024 Troika Summit in Zimbabwe, spearheading peace and security efforts and publicly supporting Kenya’s Raila Odinga for AU Commission leadership.

A Vision for the Future

Tanzania’s revised National Foreign Policy marks a confident pivot toward a new era—one where tradition and modernity converge to define the country’s international engagement. Through Pan-African solidarity, strategic partnerships, and people-centered diplomacy, Tanzania is positioning itself as a continental anchor in peacebuilding, economic transformation, and global cooperation.

As the country embarks on this ambitious diplomatic journey, it does so with a vision that honors its past, embraces the present, and prepares to shape the future.