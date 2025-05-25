BirlaNu's Remarkable Growth and Sustainability Initiatives in Construction Sector

An impressive surge of 80% in volumes marked a standout performance for BirlaNu, a CKA Birla Group company, in the March quarter of FY2024-25, according to MD and CEO Akshat Seth. A significant contributor to this increase was the demand for pipes and construction chemicals, he revealed.

The fiscal year showcased equally robust results with a 57% rise in revenue and a 76% increase in volumes. A doubling of AAC block capacity in Chennai and the introduction of Parador into India's home and interior space were major strides this year, Seth added.

In alignment with sustainable practices, BirlaNu launched new organic-based stabilisers, eliminating heavy metals from uPVC pipes. Further, a new greenfield OPVC facility is underway in Patna to debut next-gen pipe technology. Reporting Rs 928.91 crore for Q1 and Rs 3,615 crore for FY25 fiscal, BirlaNu emerges as a fastest-growing leader.