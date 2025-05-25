Governor's Bus Journey: A Ride with the People

In a move that caught many by surprise, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat ditched the usual protocol and took a state transport bus from Gandhinagar to Anand. The governor traveled nearly 100 km on the GSRTC bus, highlighting the importance of firsthand experience of public services.

Upon arrival in Anand, Governor Devvrat expressed his desire to understand the common man's travel experience. 'I wanted to see firsthand how people travel every day,' he told reporters after the journey.

Throughout the three-hour ride, he engaged with fellow passengers, noting their general satisfaction with public transport. The governor's initiative underlines a commitment to staying connected with community experiences.