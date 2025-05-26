Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds in Gaza: School Strike Casualties Mount

An Israeli strike on a Gaza school, housing displaced individuals, resulted in over 20 fatalities and numerous injuries. The military actions, aimed at Hamas, have sparked severe humanitarian consequences, including significant civilian casualties and widespread displacement amid heightened international calls for aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 06:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 06:19 IST
Tragedy Unfolds in Gaza: School Strike Casualties Mount

An Israeli airstrike targeting a school sheltering displaced individuals in Gaza resulted in over 20 deaths and injured dozens, according to local authorities speaking with Reuters early Monday.

The assault marks a continuation of escalated military actions by Israel since early May, aimed at dismantling Hamas's military operations and governance. The casualties from the school strike in Gaza City's Daraj neighborhood include women and children, medics reported.

As of now, there has been no official response from the Israeli military regarding the incident. Meanwhile, over 77% of Gaza is under Israeli control through ground operations and evacuation orders. Despite international pressure to allow aid, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firm on Israel's control over Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025