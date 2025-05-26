Tragedy Unfolds in Gaza: School Strike Casualties Mount
An Israeli strike on a Gaza school, housing displaced individuals, resulted in over 20 fatalities and numerous injuries. The military actions, aimed at Hamas, have sparked severe humanitarian consequences, including significant civilian casualties and widespread displacement amid heightened international calls for aid.
An Israeli airstrike targeting a school sheltering displaced individuals in Gaza resulted in over 20 deaths and injured dozens, according to local authorities speaking with Reuters early Monday.
The assault marks a continuation of escalated military actions by Israel since early May, aimed at dismantling Hamas's military operations and governance. The casualties from the school strike in Gaza City's Daraj neighborhood include women and children, medics reported.
As of now, there has been no official response from the Israeli military regarding the incident. Meanwhile, over 77% of Gaza is under Israeli control through ground operations and evacuation orders. Despite international pressure to allow aid, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firm on Israel's control over Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
