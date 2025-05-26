Left Menu

Indian Markets Soar Amid Global Trade Respite and Economic Boost

Indian stock markets opened with robust gains as economic optimism reigns and global trade pressures ease. Nifty and Sensex indices showed strong early performance. Relief in international tariffs alongside positive economic indicators, like India's economic ascent to the fourth-largest globally, bolstered market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:30 IST
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a display of economic optimism, Indian stock markets kicked off Monday morning with substantial gains, buoyed by favorable global trade developments and local economic achievements. Both the Nifty and Sensex indices demonstrated significant early gains. The Sensex surged by 0.66% or 537 points, reaching 82,270, while the Nifty climbed 0.62%, advancing by 154 points to hit 24,999. Leading the charge among individual stocks were Powergrid, M&M, Tata Motors, and NTPC.

Banking stocks did not lag, with the Nifty BANK Index opening at 55,790, boosting over 0.7%. Top-performing stocks on the Sensex included Power Grid, NTPC, M&M, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors. Nifty's almost 1% uptick on Friday quelled short-term market jitters, highlighting Nifty Metals as the top sectoral performer, closely followed by Pharma, Banks, and Auto sectors each rising 0.7%. The IT and FMCG sectors also saw 0.6% gains.

Asian markets began the trading week on a stable note, amidst global trade negotiations providing a refreshing respite. Futures for European indices and U.S. Equity indices reflected this optimism. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay his proposed 50% tariffs on European Union goods to July 9th offered substantial relief. Banking and Market Expert Ajay Bagga pointed out that while this newfound breathing room alleviates immediate market concerns, the backdrop of impending U.S. tariff matters may persist. Nonetheless, India's rise as the fourth-largest economy and an encouraging dividend from the RBI provide a positive economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

