France and Vietnam Forge New Alliances Amid Global Trade Pressures

France and Vietnam reinforced their diplomatic and economic ties on Monday, signing a deal for 20 Airbus planes among other agreements during President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Hanoi. The visit comes as Macron seeks to enhance France's influence in its former colony, amidst looming U.S. tariff threats.

This marked Macron's first official visit to Vietnam, the first by a French president in almost ten years, and aligns with rising tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened 50% duties on EU goods starting in June. Such measures have raised concerns within the 27-nation bloc.

Export-driven Vietnam is under U.S. pressure to buy more American goods to avoid high tariffs, threatening its growth and European trade deals. Besides aviation, Macron's visit included agreements on nuclear energy, railways, satellites, and vaccines, cementing a multi-faceted relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)