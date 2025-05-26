CJ Logistics Boosts Stake in CJ Darcl Logistics to Fuel Growth

South Korea's CJ Logistics Corporation announced on Monday the augmentation of its share in its Indian counterpart, CJ Darcl Logistics, from 50% to 56%, following a $32 million infusion. The investment is strategically positioned to reinforce CJ Darcl's capital structure and spur the next wave of its growth trajectory.

According to CJ Darcl Logistics, the newly acquired funds will be systematically diverted to expedite the company's growth across multimodal logistics infrastructure. This includes the expansion of terminals, state-of-the-art warehousing capabilities, digital supply chain innovations, and alternative fuel platforms.

Having partnered with DARCL Logistics since 2017, the South Korean logistics leader's additional investment signifies a committed effort to boost the operational horizon of CJ Darcl, a company boasting nearly 200 branches and servicing over 2,000 clients across diverse industries.

