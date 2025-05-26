Left Menu

CJ Logistics Boosts Stake in CJ Darcl Logistics to Fuel Growth

South Korean firm CJ Logistics Corporation increased its stake in Indian subsidiary CJ Darcl Logistics to 56% with a USD 32 million investment. This move aims to bolster CJ Darcl's capital for nationwide expansion in logistics infrastructure and digital solutions, enhancing its role in India's logistics transformation.

Updated: 26-05-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:24 IST
South Korea's CJ Logistics Corporation announced on Monday the augmentation of its share in its Indian counterpart, CJ Darcl Logistics, from 50% to 56%, following a $32 million infusion. The investment is strategically positioned to reinforce CJ Darcl's capital structure and spur the next wave of its growth trajectory.

According to CJ Darcl Logistics, the newly acquired funds will be systematically diverted to expedite the company's growth across multimodal logistics infrastructure. This includes the expansion of terminals, state-of-the-art warehousing capabilities, digital supply chain innovations, and alternative fuel platforms.

Having partnered with DARCL Logistics since 2017, the South Korean logistics leader's additional investment signifies a committed effort to boost the operational horizon of CJ Darcl, a company boasting nearly 200 branches and servicing over 2,000 clients across diverse industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

