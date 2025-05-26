Left Menu

Zepto CEO Fights Back Against Smear Campaign Allegations

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha accuses a competitor's CFO of orchestrating a smear campaign, alleging misinformation tactics against Zepto. He counters with positive operational metrics and refutes closure rumors. Zepto anticipates continued financial progress despite temporary cafe closures for supply adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:01 IST
Zepto CEO Fights Back Against Smear Campaign Allegations
Aadit Palicha
  • Country:
  • India

Zepto's Co-Founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha, has openly accused a competitor's CFO of conducting a smear campaign against his quick commerce startup. In a LinkedIn post, Palicha claims the CFO attempted to mislead investors and the media, spreading false financial data and negative narratives about Zepto.

Palicha countered these allegations with impressive operational updates, highlighting a substantial increase in Zepto's Gross Order Value from Rs 750 crore to Rs 2,400 crore within a year. He reported a significant EBITDA improvement, reducing cash burn by 65%, and projected EBITA positivity across most stores by next quarter.

Although temporary operations halts have occurred, specifically in 40 Zepto cafes around Delhi, Palicha dismissed widespread closure rumors, emphasizing store launch acceleration to meet high demand. Zepto is financially stable, holding Rs 7,445 crore in net cash, promising a lengthy runway given the current burn rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025