Leopard Spotted in Ghaziabad School: Forest Department Mobilizes for Safe Capture
A leopard sighting at Ghaziabad's Green Field School triggered a swift response from the forest department. Authorities are working to safely tranquilize and relocate the animal. The school remains closed as a precaution, with residents advised to steer clear of the area until the leopard is captured.
- Country:
- India
A leopard sighting at Green Field School in Ghaziabad's Govindpuram area led to an immediate response from the forest department on Wednesday. Alerted by school authorities early in the morning, officials swiftly moved to secure the area and deploy a tranquilization team for the animal's safe capture.
Divisional Forest Officer Isha Tiwari, speaking to ANI, noted that the school authorities spotted the leopard on security footage around 7:50 a.m. and informed them promptly. The footage showed the animal entering and exiting the school premises. Forest officials arrived at the scene by 8:30 a.m., although locating the leopard proved challenging due to poor visibility.
As a safety precaution, the school has been closed to protect students and staff. The well-equipped tranquilization team, staffed by trained personnel, is on standby to ensure the leopard's safe relocation. The forest department continues to monitor the situation, advising local residents to exercise caution and avoid approaching the school area until the animal is secured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Motion Capture Renaissance: A Cinematic Leap Forward
Dramatic Arrest: Wanted Man in Greater Noida Murder Case Captured
Gold Chain Snatchers Captured After Daring Delhi Heist
Delhi Forest Department Transplants Trees for Metro Expansion
Capture at Sea: U.S. Military Intercepts Sanctioned Oil Tanker