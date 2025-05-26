Left Menu

Assam's Call to Innovate: A New Hub for Electronics

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invites investors to engage in the state's thriving electronics sector, highlighting its strategic location. With robust GDP growth and infrastructure, Assam attracts significant investments and offers incentives for electronics industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged entrepreneurs to invest in the state, emphasizing its pivotal location in the northeastern region of India. Assam is bordered by Bhutan and Bangladesh and plays a key role in India's Act East Policy.

Chief Minister Sarma, at the 'Assam Electronics Round Table 2025', underscored Assam's consistent economic growth, with GDP reports showing a robust 13-15% increase over a decade, excluding the Covid period. He highlighted the state's favorable infrastructure and skilled workforce, creating a conducive environment for the electronics industry.

Sarma revealed that Assam garnered investment proposals worth Rs 5.30 lakh crore at a recent summit. With strategic incentives, such as tax reimbursements and infrastructure support, the state is aiming to become a leading hub for electronics production in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

