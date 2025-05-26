Schloss Bangalore IPO: A Regal Offering in the World of Luxury Hospitality

Schloss Bangalore, known for its luxurious Leela brand, initiated its Rs 3,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) with a promising start, garnering a 6% subscription on its first day of bidding. The offering, which includes both a fresh issue and an offer for sale, aims to finance debt reduction and general corporate purposes.

On Monday, retail individual investors subscribed to 20% of the available shares, while non-institutional and qualified institutional buyers each accounted for a modest 3% subscription. The IPO, managed by a group of 11 leading investment banks, underscores Schloss Bangalore's strategic financial maneuvers supported by Brookfield Asset Management, its major backer.

The complete subscription target comprises Rs 2,500 crore in fresh equity issuance and Rs 1,000 crore from promoters' offer for sale. Priced between Rs 413 and Rs 435 per share, the public offering is scheduled to close on May 28, as Schloss seeks to strengthen its financial stability and further corporate ventures.