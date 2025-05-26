India Set to Overtake Japan as World's Fourth Largest Economy by 2025

India is poised to become the fourth largest economy globally by overtaking Japan by the end of 2025, according to Arvind Virmani, a member of NITI Aayog. This prediction aligns with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook report.

The IMF report projects India's GDP to hit USD 4.19 trillion in two years. NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has claimed that India's economy is already larger than Japan's, supported by current data.

Virmani clarified that the full confirmation of surpassing Japan will only solidify with complete 2025 data. Despite the forecasted growth, the US, China, and Germany remain ahead of India economically.

