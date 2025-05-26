India Set to Overtake Japan as World's Fourth Largest Economy by 2025
Arvind Virmani, a NITI Aayog member, predicts that India will surpass Japan to become the fourth largest economy by 2025, reaching a GDP of USD 4.19 trillion. The International Monetary Fund's April report supports this forecast. Current data suggests India already overtaking Japan, as asserted by NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam.
- Country:
- India
India is poised to become the fourth largest economy globally by overtaking Japan by the end of 2025, according to Arvind Virmani, a member of NITI Aayog. This prediction aligns with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook report.
The IMF report projects India's GDP to hit USD 4.19 trillion in two years. NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has claimed that India's economy is already larger than Japan's, supported by current data.
Virmani clarified that the full confirmation of surpassing Japan will only solidify with complete 2025 data. Despite the forecasted growth, the US, China, and Germany remain ahead of India economically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- economy
- GDP
- NITI Aayog
- IMF
- fourth largest
- economic growth
- Arvind Virmani
- BVR Subrahmanyam
- Japan
ALSO READ
Taxing the Digital Way: IMF Explores Public-Private Tech Synergy for Revenue Gains
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Starmer's Bold Move: Slashing Net Migration for Economic Growth
UK Pension Funds Commit £50 Billion to Boost Economic Growth
India's Inflation Hits Four-Year Low, Sparks Optimism for Economic Growth