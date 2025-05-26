Left Menu

India Set to Overtake Japan as World's Fourth Largest Economy by 2025

Arvind Virmani, a NITI Aayog member, predicts that India will surpass Japan to become the fourth largest economy by 2025, reaching a GDP of USD 4.19 trillion. The International Monetary Fund's April report supports this forecast. Current data suggests India already overtaking Japan, as asserted by NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to become the fourth largest economy globally by overtaking Japan by the end of 2025, according to Arvind Virmani, a member of NITI Aayog. This prediction aligns with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook report.

The IMF report projects India's GDP to hit USD 4.19 trillion in two years. NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has claimed that India's economy is already larger than Japan's, supported by current data.

Virmani clarified that the full confirmation of surpassing Japan will only solidify with complete 2025 data. Despite the forecasted growth, the US, China, and Germany remain ahead of India economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

