Trump's Trade War: A Timeline of Tariffs and Global Tensions

This content outlines a detailed timeline of US President Donald Trump's recent tariff policies and their global impact. It discusses the escalation of trade wars primarily targeting China, Canada, Mexico, and more with reciprocal retaliations by affected countries. The tariffs have caused significant economic and business uncertainties worldwide.

Updated: 26-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global economic landscape is being reshaped as US President Donald Trump continues to issue a series of controversial trade tariffs. These policies have plunged the nation into a full-blown trade war, stirring international conflict and market uncertainty.

Following in his footsteps from his first term, Trump has largely focused his tariff strategies on China, among others. These moves prompted significant retaliations from affected countries like Canada, Mexico, and China, intensifying economic tensions worldwide.

Economists warn of the profound impacts on global trade and increased costs for consumers. As nations exchange hostile tariff measures, the international business community finds itself navigating an unpredictable trade environment with far-reaching consequences.

