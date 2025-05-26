Trump's Trade War: A Timeline of Tariffs and Global Tensions

The global economic landscape is being reshaped as US President Donald Trump continues to issue a series of controversial trade tariffs. These policies have plunged the nation into a full-blown trade war, stirring international conflict and market uncertainty.

Following in his footsteps from his first term, Trump has largely focused his tariff strategies on China, among others. These moves prompted significant retaliations from affected countries like Canada, Mexico, and China, intensifying economic tensions worldwide.

Economists warn of the profound impacts on global trade and increased costs for consumers. As nations exchange hostile tariff measures, the international business community finds itself navigating an unpredictable trade environment with far-reaching consequences.

