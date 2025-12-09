Left Menu

From Vatican to Canada: Inuit Artefacts' Journey Home

A selection of Inuit artefacts, once held by the Vatican, will be showcased at the Canadian Museum of History. The artefacts are part of the Catholic Church’s efforts to address past cultural suppression. Their return marks a significant step in the restitution of Indigenous cultural items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Inuit artefacts, once part of the Vatican's collection, will now be showcased at the Canadian Museum of History. This event marks a significant milestone after years of appeals for their repatriation by First Nations, Inuit, and Metis leaders.

Pope Leo XIV initially gave these artefacts, including a traditional Inuit kayak, to the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops. Their return was eagerly anticipated by Indigenous communities, who received the items at Montreal's airport.

The Vatican's ethnographic collection, which housed these artefacts, has sparked debates on the restitution of cultural goods acquired during colonial times. The return of the 62 items signifies the Catholic Church's ongoing efforts to reconcile with its historical role in cultural suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

