Cybercriminals Exploit AI Video for Trump Hotel Scam

A 38-year-old advocate became the latest victim in a wave of cyber scams, duped by a fraudulent Trump Hotel rentals scheme involving an AI-generated video of Donald Trump. The cybercriminals promised high returns to entice the victim.

The case surfaced on May 6 when the victim reported his ordeal to the Haveri Central Crime Police Station. His troubles began in January, following a YouTube video that directed him to download an app and share personal bank details. Initially, the victim received returns, encouraging further investments.

By April 4, he had deposited Rs 5,93,240 but then stopped receiving returns. The police have launched an investigation and frozen Rs 1.5 lakh from one of the linked bank accounts. Authorities urge citizens to exercise caution with unfamiliar links, noting widespread fraudulent activity across the country.