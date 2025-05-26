Government Cracks Down on Cheap Imported Cabinet Hinges

In a bid to bolster domestic manufacturing, the government on Monday imposed fresh import constraints on cabinet hinges costing less than Rs 280 per kilogram. This strategic measure aims to curb the influx of inexpensive imports, particularly from countries like China.

Cabinet hinges, critical hardware components connecting cabinet doors to their frames, have seen a boom in imports from abroad. The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) highlighted this shift in a notification, mandating that imports below the specified price will now require government approval or licensing.

This regulatory move marks a significant policy change as previously, there were no such import restrictions on these goods, which are also imported from nations like Italy and Germany. The government's decision is largely seen as an effort to shield and stimulate local industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)